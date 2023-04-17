Ex-sports coach goes on trial for sexual assault of boys in Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny

A former sports coach has gone on trial accused of 266 counts of indecently and sexually assaulting five boys over four decades ago.

The 72-year-old Waterford man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 266 counts of indecently and sexually assaulting the five boys in locations in Waterford, Cork and Kilkenny on dates between 1978 and 1993.