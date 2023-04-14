Corkman with '10 bags a day' heroin addiction denies biting garda

A Cork man with a “10 bags a day” heroin addiction denied biting the hands of an arresting garda drawing blood and he also claimed that most of his alleged €2,150 heroin stash at his home was a cooking powder used for mixing the drug.

Detective Garda Damien Cremin testified at Cork District Court that by his own admission, 37-year-old Donal O’Sullivan with an apartment at 27 Leitrim Street, Cork, was using up to 10 deals of heroin every day to feed his addiction.

After hearing the prosecution evidence in objection to bail being granted to the accused, Judge Olann Kelleher asked the defendant himself to clarify: “You take 10 bags of heroin daily?” O’Sullivan replied: “If I had it.”

Judge Kelleher said: “Every day?” The defendant said: “Most days, your honour.”

The defendant is charged with several counts including two counts of having heroin for sale or supply on different dates, and of assault causing harm to a member of An Garda Síochána.

Det. Garda Damien Cremin objected to bail being granted to the accused. Det. Garda Cremin said: “On April 11, Donal O’Sullivan was arrested for a search when gardaí observed him sitting in a car at Kilmore Road in Knocknaheeny.

“A wrap of heroin was found in his sock. And cannabis was found on the floor of the car. There was a follow-up search of his apartment (at Leitrim Street) and suspected heroin with a value of €2,150 was found.

“When he was being brought to a cell at Bridewell garda station he bit Garda Brian Ramsay on both hands, drawing blood. Garda Ramsay had to attend hospital for these injuries.”

Detective Garda Cremin also gave evidence of another incident one year ago on April 5, 2022, where Mr O’Sullivan was allegedly searched at the Bridewell garda station and found with 11 bags of heroin valued €490.

Bail decision

“By his own admission he is a drug user, using up to 10 bags of heroin a day. He actively evades gardaí and would not comply with bail conditions,” Det. Garda Cremin said.

Shane Collins-Daly suggested during cross-examination of the witness that on April 11, 2023, “you found a wrap of heroin in his sock and cannabis on the floor of the car. Both were small amounts for his own use.” That was agreed.

The accused denied supply and said he admitted that a group of them were coming together to buy it at a cheaper price, he was collecting it and they were using it.

O’Sullivan testified the substance found in the apartment was in two packets, a small amount of heroin and a larger amount of mixing agent. He was adamant that this was some form of mixing agent that can be used in baking or cooking.

Mr Collins-Daly said in relation to the allegation that the defendant bit Garda Ramsay: “He says he certainly did not bite anyone.” Det. Garda Cremin replied: “A number of guards witnessed that and I would absolutely refute that.”

Mr Collins-Daly said the accused was a self-confessed heroin addict. “There is a lot of tragedy in the background. He has secured accommodation in the past year and is anxious not to lose that accommodation.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused the bail application and remanded the accused in custody until April 26 to allow time for the prosecution to obtain instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.