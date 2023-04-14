39kgs of cannabis among €900,000 worth of contraband seized

Routine and intelligence-led operations undertaken by Revenue this week led to contraband worth over €900,000 being seized in Dublin, Athlone and Carlow.

Yesterday, in Athlone Revenue officers seized 20.1kgs of herbal cannabis along with commercial quantities of prescription medication.

The illicit drugs have an estimated value of almost €493,000 and were found in parcels originating from Spain, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The parcels were destined for addressed in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.

Separately, routine operations were carried out in Dublin during the week where officers along with detector dogs Bailey and Sam examined parcels.

During the course of these searches, contraband worth €400,000 was seized.

The seizures included over 19kgs of herbal cannabis, 6.8kgs of hash cakes and commercial quantities of prescription medication.

The parcels containing the drugs came from the US, Canada, Spain, India and the United Kingdom and were addressed to locations around the country.

The packages were declared as toys, candy, bedding, clothing and cosmetics.

Finally, on Wednesday, officers seized around 20kgs of roll-your-own tobacco from a premises in Tullow, Co Carlow.

It has a retail value of over €15,000 and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €11,500.

Investigations into all of the seizures are ongoing.