Cork teen charged with assault of man who later died questions legal process

A teenager who is in custody on a charge of assault causing harm to a 29-year-old Carrigaline man — who later died in hospital — expressed his concern about the legal process.

Jordan Deasy, aged 18, of 41 Ravensdale, Heron's Wood, Carrigaline, County Cork, indicated his concerns through his solicitor, Eddie Burke, at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were not available yet from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“A full post-mortem certificate is awaited. That has not been received yet,” Sgt Davis said, as he applied to have Jordan Deasy remanded in continuing custody until April 27.

Mr Burke said: “This goes back to Christmas. Mr Deasy is concerned about the position. It is going on an awful long time.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would need an explanation from the prosecution on April 27.

Mr Deasy is charged with assault causing harm to Matt O’Neill at Glenwood, Carrigaline, County Cork, on December 28, contrary to the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Mr O’Neill died in Cork University Hospital on January 8.

Det Garda Declan Healy of Carrigaline Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution of Mr Deasy on the day of his arrest, and told the court back on January 1 that Mr Deasy made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Mr O’Neill was described at his funeral as a young man who had helped save many people from drowning at sea and was described as a kind and caring person.

Hundreds of mourners attended the requiem mass at the Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road, Cork, in January where Fr James McSweeney told mourners that Mr O’Neill was “precious, special and unique”.