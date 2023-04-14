Customer ejected from Cork city pub threw bottle at security guard's head

A security man at a city centre pub had his head split open when a bottle was thrown at him by a man who was put out of the premises, it was alleged at a hearing in Cork District Court.

These allegations were outlined for Judge Olann Kelleher so that he could decide whether or not he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had accepted jurisdiction for the matter to be heard at district court level.

Adrian Long, 25, of 14 Willowbank, Upper Fair Hill, Cork, is charged with assault causing harm to a security officer, and assault to another security man by spitting at him.

Sergeant Barry Myers went to the scene of the alleged assaults that night.

“On March 17, 2023, at around 9pm, an alleged assault occurred outside the Vicarstown Bar on North Main Street.

“Sgt Barry Myers was on duty at North Main Street. He met with the injured party — a security officer for both the Vicarstown Bar and Black Dog premises. He had a sizable laceration to the side of his head and he required hospital treatment.

“An ambulance arrived at the scene. The injured party said he was hit in the head with a glass bottle which was thrown by a man who was ejected from the bar,” Sgt John Kelleher said.

After hearing this outline of the allegations in the case, Judge Olann Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case.

Frank Buttimer then explained what was happening procedurally to the defendant who appeared in court by video link from prison.

Mr Buttimer also referred to Adrian Long’s application for bail at the High Court and told him that if he was granted bail he would be obliged to appear in Cork District Court in person again on April 26.