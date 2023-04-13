Two men caught with €75k worth of cannabis in Cork to be sent forward for trial

Books of evidence were served on two men arising out of the seizure of €75,000 worth of cannabis during an operation on the southside of Cork city more than two years ago.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that books of evidence had been served on the two accused.

On the application of the sergeant, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the cases forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on April 17.

Both accused men are on bail in relation to the charges in this case. Solicitors, Graham Hyde and Daithí Ó Donnabháin represent defendants, Conor Casey and Zain Ali Haidri, respectively.

Detective Garda John Sheedy arrested Zain Ali Haidri, 31, with an address at Noonan Road, The Lough, Cork, and charged him with possession of cannabis and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at the Amber Garage on Bandon Road, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

The detective said it was alleged that drug squad gardaí stopped a car at the Amber filling station on that Tuesday and carried out a search. It was further alleged that about 3kg of cannabis worth €60,000 were located in the car.

Det Garda Sheedy said there was a follow-up search at the defendant’s address and three quarters of a kilo of cannabis with a street value of €15,000 was allegedly discovered.

Detective Garda Robert Kennedy charged 26-year-old Conor Casey of Mount St Joseph’s, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, with the same two charges of having cannabis and having them for sale or supply at the Amber filling station on Bandon Road on the same date.

Both men were later charged with having the cannabis for sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000 — the threshold figure for a minimum sentence of 10 years unless there are exceptional circumstances.