Son of John Gilligan appears in court over Spanish extradition request

Darren Gilligan, son of convicted drug dealer John Gilligan, has appeared before the High Court in respect of an extradition request issued by the Spanish authorities.

The Dublin court heard that 47-year-old Darren Gilligan's surrender is sought in relation to an offence of breaching public order and safety.

He was detained on foot of a Schengen Information System (SIS) alert issued by the Spanish authorities, which informs An Garda Síochána that a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) seeking his surrender has been made.

The SIS alert is an information exchange system used by various authorities in Europe.

The court heard that in Mr Gilligan's case, the EAW has not yet arrived from Spain.

Following his arrest by members of the Garda extradition unit on Wednesday morning, Mr Gilligan appeared before Mr Justice Anthony Barr during Wednesday's vacation sitting of the High Court.

Arrest

Giving details of his arrest, Detective Garda Adrian Murray told the court that he arrested and cautioned Mr Gilligan at an address in West Dublin on Wednesday morning.

The detective told the court that when he asked Mr Gilligan if he knew what the allegations contained in the SIS were about, he replied "yes" and that it came "from being in the wrong place at the wrong time over nothing I done".

In reply to counsel for the State Simon Matthews, the detective said that gardaí were opposed to Mr Gilligan being granted bail at this time.

Mr Gilligan, who was accompanied in court by members of his family, was represented during the hearing by Mark Lynam.

Mr Lynam told the court that prior to his arrest his client had purchased tickets to fly to Spain in the coming days, where he is due to appear before a Spanish court on another matter.

Counsel said that his client is willing to consent to his surrender to the Spanish authorities but cannot do so until the EAW has been provided to the Irish authorities.

Mr Lynam said Mr Gilligan was not seeking to be granted bail at this point in the proceedings.

His client also intends to apply to have his legal fees covered under the State's custody issue scheme.

Mr Justice Barr, having been satisfied that the person before the court is the person whose surrender is being sought in the SIS, remanded Mr Gilligan in custody.

He will return before the court later this month.