Police believe fire at former nightclub in Belfast started deliberately

Police believe a fire at a former nightclub in Belfast was started deliberately.

Four fire engines responded to the blaze at the site of the venue known as Plastik/El Divino along the River Lagan in the city centre.

They were accompanied by an aerial unit.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen rising from the blaze.

The fire service said the site is a derelict building (PA/Liam McBurney)

Parts of the exterior of the building have been visibly affected by fire.

“The fire was on the ground floor of the four-storey building,” NIFRS group commander Alastair McConville said.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatuses tackled the fire at the derelict building, which has now been extinguished.

Police said the fire is being treated as arson.

They are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1491 11/04/23.