Firearms collectors accused of having machine gun parts at Dublin Airport to decide plea

Damien Graham faces two charges for possessing a conversion kit for an AR15 assault rifle, including a bolt and chamber, at Terminal 2 on November 28, 2021. Picture: Paddy Cummins

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 17:37
Tom Tuite

Two firearms collectors have been given six weeks to decide how they will plead to unlawfully possessing machine gun components at Dublin Airport.

Co-defendants Damien Graham, aged 52, of Ballynagall, Ballickmoyler, Carlow, and Patrick O’Mahony Jr, 53, of Ballyraemeen, Castlemaine, Co. Kerry, appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday, having been charged earlier with Firearms Act offences.

Mr Graham faces two charges for possessing a conversion kit for an AR15 assault rifle, including a bolt and chamber, at Terminal 2 on November 28, 2021.

He is also accused of unlawfully having a bolt from a Sterling submachine gun at the same date and location.

Co-defendant Mr O'Mahony has a single charge for possessing a bolt from a Browning machine gun at Terminal 2 on November 28, 2021.

Judge Alec Gabbett noted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed summary disposal of the case at the District Court level.

He acceded to defence solicitors Holly Laher and Andrew Molony’s request to grant an adjournment and order for disclosure of prosecution evidence.

Judge Gabbett told the defendants to appear again on May 23 to indicate how they intend to plead.

