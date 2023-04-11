Firearms collectors accused of having machine gun parts at Dublin Airport to decide plea

Two firearms collectors have been given six weeks to decide how they will plead to unlawfully possessing machine gun components at Dublin Airport.

Co-defendants Damien Graham, aged 52, of Ballynagall, Ballickmoyler, Carlow, and Patrick O’Mahony Jr, 53, of Ballyraemeen, Castlemaine, Co. Kerry, appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday, having been charged earlier with Firearms Act offences.