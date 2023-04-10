Witness appeal after man assaulted by group of men in Galway

A man, 20s, has been hospitalised after he was assaulted by a group of men in Galway.
The assault took place around 12.55am on Friday, April 7 in the Raven's Terrace area.
The man was taken to University Hospital Galway where he is in a serious but stable condition.
Gardaí are continuing to investigate the assault and are appealing to the public for information.
Anyone who may have witnessed the attack is urged to contact gardaí, especially road users who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling around the areas of Bridge Street, Dominick Street and Ravens Terrace between midnight and 1am.
Anyone with any information can contact the North Western Regional HQ in Galway on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.