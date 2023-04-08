Man charged with murder of 26-year-old woman in Limerick city

Police in Northern Ireland have charged a man with the murder of a woman whose body was found at a home on Dock Road in Limerick city on Tuesday.
The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Geila Ibram from Romania.
PSNI detectives charged the 26-year-old man who is now due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court later today.
Investigators have also now completed technical examinations of two separate scenes linked to the murder.
Gardai are continuing to liaise with their colleagues in Northern Ireland and both forces continue to appeal for information that can help with the investigation.
Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.