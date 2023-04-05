Gardaí search for weapon after fatal Limerick assault

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of a woman in her 20s in Limerick have conducted searches of the Dock Rd and O’Curry St area in the hunt for the weapon used in the fatal attack.

The woman’s body was discovered inside an apartment block on Dock Rd, just off O’Curry St, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí said the woman died in a “fatal assault”, but did not disclose specific details of her injuries.

Search teams combed through drains and surveyed rooftops, yards, and gardens in the hope of finding evidence which may lead them to the attacker.

Gardaí were also studying CCTV footage from nearby shops, flats, and commercial businesses in an effort to trace the movements of a man seen sporting a makeshift bandage on one of his hands around the time of the fatal assault on the woman.

The man was seen entering a local shop on Tuesday before washing his hands and then leaving. Garda sources said they were anxious to speak to this individual as part of their ongoing enquiries.

A Garda Forensic Unit conducted a technical examination of the scene, and investigators called in the state pathologist to perform an autopsy on the woman’s body.

Gardaí were awaiting the outcome of the autopsy before deciding if they were going to upgrade their investigation from “fatal assault” to murder.

A local businessman who raised the alarm said he is praying for the victim and her family.

Derrick Amrein, owner of Chizel & Oak, O’Curry St, Limerick City, said he alerted the emergency services after he was asked for help by two people who ran from the building where the woman's body was discovered.

Mr Amrein said: “About 1pm yesterday, a man and a woman in pyjamas approached and asked to ring the emergency services.

The gardaí and the ambulances came very quickly. The emergency services were superb at the speed they came, they cordoned off the area and took over and then I heard later on that [the woman] passed away.

“It’s a very tight-knit old community and we are all in shock, we are frazzled by the whole thing, and everyone is expressing their anguish at what happened.

"The gardaí have been here all morning searching bins and all the [Garda] forensics have been here working right throughout the night.”

A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Rd and O’Curry St areas of Limerick City from 1pm to 2pm on Tuesday to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.