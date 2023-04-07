Man, 69, injured in Cork city assault last month dies in hospital

The man, 69, was assaulted and seriously injured at a premises in Glentrasna Court, The Glen, on March 11. He died in hospital on Thursday
A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the local coroner's office and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified of the man’s death. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 10:20
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was the victim of an assault in the city last month. 

The man, 69, was assaulted and seriously injured at a premises in Glentrasna Court, The Glen, on March 11. 

He was taken by Ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment, where he sadly passed away on Thursday afternoon. 

Following the incident, a man in his late 20s arrested on March 12 and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station. 

He was later charged in connection with the alleged assault and is currently before the courts.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the local coroner's office and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified of the man’s death, and that a post-mortem examination of his body will be performed by Dr Margot Bolster later today, April 7.

"The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of further developments in this investigation," the spokesperson added.

