Kerry man sent forward for trial for the murder of his mother

A book of evidence has been served on a man aged 52, charged with the murder of his 75-year-old mother in Co Kerry, and he has been sent forward for trial.

Billy Burns, of Arlington Lodge, Church St, Tralee, Co Kerry, is charged that on a date between August 12 and 15, 2022, at 45 Ardshanavooley, Killarney, he murdered Miriam Burns, contrary to common law.