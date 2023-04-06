Kerry man sent forward for trial for the murder of his mother

A book of evidence has been served on a man aged 52, charged with the murder of his 75-year-old mother in Co Kerry, and he has been sent forward for trial.
Billy Burns, of Arlington Lodge, Church St, Tralee, Co Kerry, is charged that on a date between August 12 and 15, 2022, at 45 Ardshanavooley, Killarney, he murdered Miriam Burns, contrary to common law.
He has now been sent forward to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, to the callover list, where a date for trial will be fixed.
Padraig O’Connell, solicitor, told Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court that a full application for bail was pending and the application was proceeding.
Legal aid for two counsel, including one senior counsel, has been granted.
A number of relatives were in the court in Tralee on Wednesday.
The body of Miriam Burns was discovered at her home at Ardshanavooley, Killarney, on August 15, 2022.
Billy Burns was charged with her murder on March 7 and appeared before Killarney District Court, from where he was remanded in custody.
Mr O’Connell had applied for “all appropriate medical treatment, including psychiatric treatment” while on remand, and this was ordered.
In reply to the charge, Mr Burns said “no comment”, Killarney District Court was told.