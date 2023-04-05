Accused in psychiatric care following attempt to murder daughter, court told

A 46-year-old mother accused of attempting to murder her eight-year-old daughter has spent a number of months in psychiatric inpatient care since the alleged offence, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court today, the woman appeared for the third time in court in connection with being charged with attempting to murder her daughter at temporary accommodation in Clare the two were staying in on September 27 last year.

In court today, solicitor, Tara Godfrey for the accused asked that the legal aid certificate for her client be extended to cover a forensic psychiatric report.

Ms Godfrey said: “My client had been in psychiatric inpatient treatment from September up to the date she was brought to the Garda Station so we have a chain of custody of my client since the alleged event.”

Ms Godfrey said: “We are not applying for bail in the district court. That is impossible. We are applying for bail in the High Court."

Judge Alec Gabbett said that in the circumstances he would extend the legal aid certificate to cover a forensic psychiatric report.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan asked that the case be adjourned to May 3 to allow the State additional time to prepare a book of evidence.

Judge Gabbett was told that an interpreter was in court for the case and when he asked “Ukrainian?” the judge was told “Russian” by the court registrar.

The woman appeared via video-link from the women’s wing at Limerick prison where she is currently on remand.

Reporting restrictions

Judge Gabbett continued the order of imposing reporting restrictions on the identity of the accused and the alleged victim.

In the aftermath of the alleged attempted murder last September, the young girl’s condition was described as “critical” after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times at her accommodation.

After the girl subsequently underwent emergency surgery at Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin, a Garda spokesman said that she was “out of danger”.

The accused was first arrested and brought to Ennis Garda Station for questioning on March 14th and brought before a special sitting of Ennis District Court the following day when she was charged.

The accused made ‘no reply’ after charge and caution.

Judge Gabbett remanded the woman in custody via video-link to appear again at Ennis District Court on May 3.