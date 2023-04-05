Drunk Limerick swimmer refused to get into rescue boat

A drunken swimmer, who sparked a Coast Guard rescue effort that included the Coast Guard helicopter being dispatched to Lough Derg, refused to get into the first rescue boat that went to his aid, a court has heard.

At Killaloe District Court sitting in Ennis, Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court that on August 13 last year a member of the public reported Simon Casey, aged 42, with an address of Clonlong Halting Site, South Hill, Limerick, was in distress while swimming in the water at Twomilegate on Lough Derg.

Sgt Lonergan said that a Coast Guard rescue effort, including a rescue boat and helicopter along with an ambulance, was dispatched to the scene.

Sgt Lonergan said that Garda David Burke at the scene spotted father-of-six Mr Casey 150 metres from shore. He didn’t appear to be moving very fast and there was a lot of splashing from his arms.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Garda Darren McLoughlin boarded a boat with a member of the public and went towards Mr Casey to offer assistance but Mr Casey refused to board the boat.

Sgt Lonergan stated that on arrival of the coast guard boat, Mr Casey was rescued from the water and returned to the shore.

Sgt Lonergan stated that when spoken to by Gardai on the shore, Mr Casey had slurred speech and was clearly intoxicated to the extent that he was a danger to himself and to others.

Mr Casey was taken home in the care of family members who were present. Sgt Lonergan stated that Mr Casey was issued with a Fixed Notice Penalty Charge and it went unpaid.

Previous convictions

Sgt Lonergan stated that Mr Casey has 39 previous convictions including seven for being drunk in a public place.

In court, Judge Alec Gabbott told the court that Mr Casey had used up “a significant use of public resources” after being told of the helicopter and rescue boat call out.

Judge Gabbett imposed a fine of €200 for the Public Order charge of being intoxicated in a public place.

Solicitor for Mr Casey, Tara Godfrey said that the public order charge was the only charge Mr Casey faced from the incident.

Ms Godfrey stated that it was a very hot day and Mr Casey “became over-emotional in the water”.

On the rescue effort mounted for Mr Casey, Ms Godfrey said “he thought he was doing fine. In any event, he may not have been”.

Ms Godfrey said that her client — who is not working — didn’t receive the fine. She said: “He lives on a halting site.”

Judge Gabbett said that Twomilegate on such a sunny day would be a very busy place and you should not be intoxicated.