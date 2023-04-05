Man charged with murder of his three siblings sent forward for trial

A man accused of murdering his two sisters and brother in Tallaght, Dublin, has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after an incident at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of September 4 last year.

Gardaí from Tallaght station, supported by armed detectives and members of an armed support unit, responded. During a stand-off, officers used non-lethal devices to effect an arrest.

They charged Andy Cash, 24, also of Rossfield Avenue, with the three murders, and he was remanded in custody by a late special sitting of the district court on September 5. An order was made for him to have a psychological assessment in prison.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, Mr Cash appeared again at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday, where he was served with a book of evidence by the prosecution.

Judge Cephas Power acceded to a request from the DPP to grant a return for trial order, sending Mr Cash forward for trial in custody to the next term of the Central Criminal Court on the three charges in the book of evidence.

Mr Cash remained silent throughout the hearing and gazed around the courtroom, where some extended family members watched from the public gallery.

Book of evidence

He then handed the book of evidence to his barrister Eloise Flynn and looked at the judge, who gave him the standard alibi warning.

He was told he must "notify the State with details and particulars" within 14 days if he intended to use an alibi as part of his defence.

The judge ordered gardaí to provide his lawyers with copies of interview videos.

He also acceded to a request from Ms Flynn to grant legal aid to include senior and junior counsel.

So far, Mr Cash has not indicated a plea and a date has yet to be scheduled for his appearance before the Central Criminal Court.

Earlier, his barrister said Mr Cash was "very anxious that the book of evidence is served upon him; he has been waiting for some time".

Last month, a State solicitor explained the delay in having it ready was due to an outstanding statement from a scene of crime garda who took possession of several exhibits.

Garda Rob Whitty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution during his first hearing. He said he charged the accused with three counts of murder.

"His reply to the charge after caution was "no comment" to each charge, and he was handed a true copy of each charge sheet," Garda Whitty had said.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case, which requires a High Court application.