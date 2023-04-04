Cork woman admits throwing garden gnome at her close friend

A garden gnome was thrown at a woman’s head when she responded to a call to her home at 3am, and now the culprit has confessed to the assault.

The case was listed for hearing at Cork District Court but Laura Malone pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to the woman who had been a friend of hers. The accused had been going through a bad time in her life at the time, defence solicitor Eddie Burke said.

Judge Marian O’Leary said after hearing the facts in the case that she presumed that the parties were known to each other, given that the defendant arrived at her home in the early hours of the morning to do this. Mr Burke said: “The lady was a close friend of hers. She has lost a very good friend as a result of this.”

Inspector Margaret Murrell outlined details of the incident. 34-year-old Laura Malone of 39 St. Michael’s Lawn, Mahon, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the other woman.

“The injured party said that she opened the door of her home at 3am on August 12, 2021. She was at home in bed when she heard a loud banging at her front door. She looked out and saw her friend and neighbour, Laura Malone, outside.

“She went to answer the front door to Ms Malone who was standing four or five feet away with her hands behind her back. She (Laura Malone) said, ‘Do you want a fight?’ Without warning she threw a pre-cast garden gnome at (the householder) striking her in the head.

“She was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. She had to have six stitches to her lip and an injury to her forehead,” Insp. Murrell said.

Laura Malone also pleaded guilty to a second unrelated charge arising out of an incident on March 10, 2022, at St Patrick’s Street where she approached a parked taxi and banged the side of the car before kicking the wing mirror causing €350 worth of damage, and also punching the taxi driver in the head.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the defendant would pay the €350 compensation to the driver. He said she had been housed through Cork Simon Community and was doing much better in her life.

Judge Marian O’Leary adjourned sentencing to allow time for preparation of victim impact evidence and compensation.