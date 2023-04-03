No jail for Corkman who used walking frame to shoplift

A 40-year-old man walking with the aid of a Zimmer frame used the seat of the walker to stash goods that he was stealing in shops.

Martin Anderson, of St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, was given a 10-month suspended term after pleading guilty to theft charges arising out of offences committed on the same date — January 30, 2023.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court: “He went to the Select Store on Opera Lane and stole two pink/orange speakers and a tripod valued at €150. He entered the store with a walker/Zimmer frame.

"He placed the selected items under the seat of the walker and left the store, passing all points of payment.”

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that there was the very same modus operandi on the same day when the accused went to Phelan’s pharmacy and stole eight to 10 bottles of face cream valued at €270 from a shelf. Again he put them into the seat of the Zimmer frame.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Anderson had 16 previous convictions for theft.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused did not get his first conviction for theft until 2022.

“He has a longstanding alcohol difficulty. Approximately three years ago, he developed an acquired brain injury directly related to alcohol consumption.

“He is now walking with the help of a walking aid.

He has developed a compulsive type of behaviour as a result of the brain injury.

“He has spent 12 weeks in custody. I would ask you to consider his remorse,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher said: “I do accept he has a brain injury caused by alcohol difficulties.

“But what makes this much worse is he is asking the court to sympathise but he goes away and commits these offences using his walker.”

The judge said he had particular difficulty with the fact that the defendant was using the Zimmer frame to commit the thefts.