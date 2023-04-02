Two men in court over heroin and crack cocaine seizure in Cork

Two men, charged in relation to the seizure of over €70,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine, are expected to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this morning.
The drugs were seized as part of a garda operation in Cork city on Friday.
Officers attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea Street stopped a vehicle on Redemption Road shortly before 6.30pm, as part of an ongoing operation aimed at disrupting and preventing the sale and supply of drugs in the city.
Inside, gardaí uncovered and seized approximately €63,000 of suspected heroin and €8,000 of suspected crack cocaine.
The two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested following the search.