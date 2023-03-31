Two men arrested as €70k worth of heroin and crack cocaine seized in Cork

Two men have been arrested and more than €70,000 of suspected heroin and crack cocaine has been seized as part of a garda operation in Cork city.
Officers attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea Street stopped a vehicle on Redemption Road shortly before 6.30pm this evening as part of ab ongoing operation aimed at disrupting and preventing the sale and supply of drugs in the city.
Inside, gardaí uncovered and seized approximately €63,000 of suspected heroin and €8,000 of suspected crack cocaine.
Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested following the search.
They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in Cork.
A garda spokesperson told thethat investigations are ongoing.