Counter-terrorism operation under way in Derry

The TIU were joined by six bomb disposal teams, believed to be searching for potential munitions and explosives
Counter-terrorism operation under way in Derry
Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 15:05
Claudia Savage, PA

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) conducted a search on a property in Derry on Saturday as part of their investigation into the New IRA.

The TIU were joined by six bomb disposal teams, believed to be searching for potential munitions and explosives.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting a search in Derry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

“The planned search in the Letterkenny Road area is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.”

The New IRA has been the most active of the dissident republican outfits in Northern Ireland in recent years.

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland was recently raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Read More

PSNI extradites man from Bulgaria to Northern Ireland

More in this section

Two arrested following discovery of cannabis grow house in Mayo Two arrested following discovery of cannabis grow house in Mayo
Ireland stock Two men arrested as €70k worth of heroin and crack cocaine seized in Cork
Two men arrested in connection with  €1.36m cannabis seizure Two men arrested in connection with  €1.36m cannabis seizure
Search#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge (Niall Carson/PA)</p>

PSNI extradites man from Bulgaria to Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd