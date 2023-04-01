PSNI extradites man from Bulgaria to Northern Ireland

The man had fled to Bulgaria while on bail in relation to child sexual offences
A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge (Niall Carson/PA)

Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 11:41
Claudia Savage, PA

The PSNI’s International Policing Unit has extradited a 35-year-old man back to Northern Ireland from Bulgaria.

He was detained and conveyed using a European arrest warrant.

Chief Inspector Fox said the arrest showed the benefit of co-operation between forces.

“Thanks to combined efforts with the Bulgarian National Police Service and our International judicial partners, the wanted fugitive is now in our custody,” they said.

They added: “This latest arrest shows how, by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide for those seeking to evade justice.”

PSNI extradites man from Bulgaria to Northern Ireland

