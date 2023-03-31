Man found guilty of Frankie Dunne murder on Boreenmanna Road

Ionut Cosmin Nichoclescu has been found guilty of the murder of Frankie Dunne. Picture: Cork Courts Limited

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 16:46
Liam Heylin

The 30-year-old Romanian man who denied the murder of 64-year-old Cork man in a garden on Boreenmanna Road at Christmas 2019 has been found guilty of murder.

The eight women and four men of the jury returned to Courtroom 6 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street on Friday where the Central Criminal Court murder trial has been at hearing for 14 days.

Frankie Dunne.

There were emotional scenes as the family of the deceased burst into tears.

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, denied the single count of murder.

He was put on trial on March 13, charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne. The count states that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28 2019, he murdered Francis Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.

