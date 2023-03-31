Imitation gun seized following search at Dublin premises 

The unit on Townsend street is currently housing around 400 residents
It is understood the firearm was found under a bed.

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 11:56
Alison O'Reilly

Gardaí seized an imitation firearm following searches on Thursday afternoon at a premises in Dublin city centre.

The unit on Townsend street is currently housing around 400 residents.

A major security alert was sparked after gardaí received reports a resident was in possession of a gun.

It is understood the firearm was found under a bed.

A resident contacted the gardaí who arrived and removed the firearm.

In a statement gardaí told the Irish Examiner:

﻿”An imitation firearm was recovered from a premises on Townsend Street yesterday, 30 March 2023.”

