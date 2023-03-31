Imitation gun seized following search at Dublin premises 

Gardaí seized an imitation firearm following searches on Thursday afternoon at a premises in Dublin city centre.
The unit on Townsend street is currently housing around 400 residents.
A major security alert was sparked after gardaí received reports a resident was in possession of a gun.
It is understood the firearm was found under a bed.
A resident contacted the gardaí who arrived and removed the firearm.
In a statement gardaí told the:
”An imitation firearm was recovered from a premises on Townsend Street yesterday, 30 March 2023.”