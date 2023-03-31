Man who rammed unmarked garda car in Dublin chase due in court

A man is due to appear in court this morning, charged with dangerous driving incidents in Clondalkin in Dublin.
At around 10.15 on Wednesday night, a car failed to stop for gardaí on Clonard Road in Crumlin.
The car then reversed into an unmarked garda car, attempting to flee the scene.
A chase began, and the car was involved in a number of dangerous driving incidents with a number of other vehicles taking evasive action to avoid crashing.
The chase ended when the man attempted to flee the car on Lurgan Street in Dublin 7 and was arrested.
The Garda Air Support Unit assisted in the operation providing aerial support to pursuing ground units.
The man, aged in his 20s, was detained at a Garda Station in Dublin and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.