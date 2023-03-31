Man who rammed unmarked garda car in Dublin chase due in court

At around 10.15 on Wednesday night, a car failed to stop for gardaí on Clonard Road in Crumlin
The car reversed into an unmarked garda car, attempting to flee the scene. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 11:08
Greg Murphy

A man is due to appear in court this morning, charged with dangerous driving incidents in Clondalkin in Dublin.

The car then reversed into an unmarked garda car, attempting to flee the scene.

A chase began, and the car was involved in a number of dangerous driving incidents with a number of other vehicles taking evasive action to avoid crashing.

The chase ended when the man attempted to flee the car on Lurgan Street in Dublin 7 and was arrested.

The Garda Air Support Unit assisted in the operation providing aerial support to pursuing ground units.

The man, aged in his 20s, was detained at a Garda Station in Dublin and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

