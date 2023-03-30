Man dies following altercation in Dublin

A man who was involved in an altercation in Dublin on Friday has died as a result of his injuries.

The deceased, aged in his 30s, was injured following an incident involving a number of males in the Coppinger Row/ South William Street in the early hours of Friday morning.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested as part of the investigation and detained at Garda stations in Dublin.

They have since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the incident to come forward.

"Any persons who may have been in the Coppinger Row/ South William Street areas between 1:15am and 2:30am and witnessed an altercation between a number of males are asked to contact investigating Gardaí," a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí have established an incident room at Pearse Street Garda Station where the investigation will continue under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

Any people travelling in the Coppinger Row/William Street areas between 1:15am and 2:30am who may have camera/dash-cam footage are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.