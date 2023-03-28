Two of Enoch Burke's siblings make complaint to Gsoc over court removal

Two siblings of Enoch Burke have made a complaint to the Garda Ombudsman (Gsoc) over the way they were treated at a recent Court of Appeal hearing.

Earlier this month, Mr Burke, his parents and three of his siblings were removed amid chaotic scenes from the Court of Appeal while it was in the process of rejecting his appeal against injunctions made against him by the High Court.

Ammi and Simeon Burke have since made a complaint to Gsoc about the events on March 7, 2023.

In her complaint, Ms Burke claims a “mob” of up to 10 gardaí entered the courtroom and began “physically assaulting” members of her family.

She said she was “dragged violently from the courtroom” by three to four gardaí.

Ms Burke claimed gardaí had no warrant or authority to remove members of the public from the courtroom. She further alleged she was “manhandled” out the front door of the Court of Appeal building.

She alleged this “assault” was filmed as it happened and broadcast on RTÉ and online. She also claimed there had been no follow-up to a complaint made to gardaí about this incident.

In his complaint, Simeon Burke alleged he was also “manhandled” and “treated like an animal”.

He claimed he was being prevented from sitting his barrister exams as he remains in Cloverhill Prison.

Simeon Burke was charged with a public order act offence in relation to the incident, and had refused to take up station bail on the evening of his arrest.

The Gsoc complaints were made on March 24.