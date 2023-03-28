Corkman fled with €10k gold bracelet after trying it on in city jewellery store

A 47-year-old man walked into a jewellers in Cork and asked to try on a gold bracelet valued at €9,555, but as soon as he got it on his wrist he fled from the premises.

Jerry Foley, of 1B Grenville Court, Cork, was followed and gardaí were quickly alerted and he was stopped and arrested and still had the bracelet in his possession when he was caught.

Now at Cork District Court, the accused has pleaded guilty to stealing the property. He entered a signed plea of guilty and Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing in a month’s time at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The incident occurred at Castle Jewellers on Castle Street in Cork City.

Gardaí patrolling the area found Foley and he was in possession of the stolen bracelet, which was returned to the store.

Damage to apartment

As well as pleading guilty to this matter, he also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at an apartment in Cork City. That was dealt with at Cork District Court, where Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of eight months on him.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said: “At 10pm on July 10, 2022, it was alleged that Mr Foley kicked in the door to the apartment.

“This incident was captured on CCTV located over the door of the apartment. It showed Mr Foley on the landing with two females.

“They knocked at the door and when it was not answered he first attempted to push the door open with his shoulder.

“When this failed, he is seen taking a step back and kicking the door with his foot. It cost €730 to repair.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the damage at the apartment was not a random incident relating to strangers. He said Jerry Foley knew the people living there.