Accused in sex assault case refused application to vary bail for travel

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a time when four young people shared a bed after a night out has failed in his application to vary bail to allow him to travel out of Ireland for a visit to his home country.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said there was an objection to the application by the 25-year-old. One of the concerns of gardaí was that there was no extradition arrangement between Ireland and the country to which the defendant wished to travel.