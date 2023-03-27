Accused in sex assault case refused application to vary bail for travel

Gardaí concerned as no extradition arrangement between Ireland and the country to which the defendant wished to travel
Accused in sex assault case refused application to vary bail for travel

The accused had sought to travel out of Ireland for the first two weeks of April. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 19:46

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a time when four young people shared a bed after a night out has failed in his application to vary bail to allow him to travel out of Ireland for a visit to his home country.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said there was an objection to the application by the 25-year-old. One of the concerns of gardaí was that there was no extradition arrangement between Ireland and the country to which the defendant wished to travel.

He said in the application advanced at Cork District Court through his solicitor Frank Buttimer that he wanted to travel out of Ireland for the first two weeks of April and had commitments in Cork — as well as this case — and he would definitely return.

Detective Garda Kevin Hastings of the Garda Protective Services Unit said the allegation made by the young woman in the case was that the four were out socialising together, and returned to a house in Cork.

“The four parties knew each other — three male and one female — and were out socialising together. They returned home to a house where they all ended up in a bed,” Det Garda Hastings said at Cork District Court.

The detective said the issue in the case would be to do with consent.

The accused is on a cash bail of €5,000, which was previously lodged in court and he had to surrender travel documents, sign regularly at his local Garda station, and have no communication with the complainant.

He is due in court again on April 18.

More in this section

Gerry Hutch court case 'No rape was screamed': Accused denies attack on woman in hotel car park
Snapchat Man who shared intimate images of ex-girlfriend jailed for six months 
FILE PHOTO The Data Protection Commission has fined Facebook and Twitter €390m for personal data breaches END Meta brings court challenge over €265m fine from Irish data protection watchdog
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>John Murphy, 42, of Ferncourt Cresent, Ballycullen, Dublin 24 at Bray Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. Picture Colin Keegan/ Collins </p>

Teacher asked teenager for naked photos and told her he wanted to take her virginity

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd