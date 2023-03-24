Bringing cocaine to Westlife concert ends in €850 fine for fan

Accused spared prison term but judge imposes conviction
Westlife played to over 75,000 people over two nights at Pairc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, last August. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

Bringing cocaine to a Westlife concert in Cork has just cost a 33-year-old fan €850.

That was the fine Judge Olann Kelleher imposed on Jason Hurley, of 59 Fair Hill Drive, Upper Fair Hill, Cork, for his first drug offence.

The defendant pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of having the drug in his possession for his own use.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background that gave rise to Hurley being prosecuted.

Garda Graham McGuinness was on duty at the concert taking place at Pairc Uí Chaoimh on August 13, 2022.

The defendant was stopped by security at the venue who reported the matter to Garda McGuinness who then seized the small quantity of white powder from the Westlife fan.

Sgt Kelleher said the defendant had four previous convictions for counts of being drunk and threatening in the past, under the Public Order Act, but none for drugs.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused was keen to avoid a conviction for having drugs for his own use.

“I would ask you to leave him without his first drugs conviction,” Mr Burke said.

However, Judge Olann Kelleher refused this application and said that the drug in question was too serious.

He said that as a Class A prescribed drug, it carried a possible penalty of up to 12 months in prison, even for someone with no previous convictions.

The judge said he would not be imposing a custodial sentence but that there had to be a conviction and fine of €850 in all the circumstances, including previous convictions under the Public Order Act.

