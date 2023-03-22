Book of evidence to be served on man accused of robbing Cork post offices 

A book of evidence will be served on March 29 in the case against a 49-year-old man accused of making knifepoint death threats during post office robberies in Cork.

Fintan Tindley is charged with producing a knife at the post office on South Douglas Road on November 11 and again on November 18, and producing a knife at a Ballintemple office on November 16 2022.

He is charged with three new counts of making a death threat on each occasion. In respect of November 11, the alleged death threat was against a man. The two other dates relate to similar charges against women.

These charges allege that “without lawful excuse, he made to a named person, a threat, intending the person to believe it would be carried out, to kill or cause the person serious harm, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act".

Fiancée

It previously emerged during court hearings that the man accused of carrying out three post office raids was trying to get money to travel to America to meet his fiancée.

Fintan Tindley of Loughmahon Avenue, Mahon, Cork, who was employed as an HSE Home Care Assistant, is charged with robbery of South Douglas Road Post Office on November 11, attempted robbery of the same premises on November 18 and robbery of Ballintemple Post Office on November 16.

Sergeant John Kelleher indicated that the book of evidence would be served on the accused on March 29. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until that date at Cork District Court.