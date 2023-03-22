Man accused of murdering Brazilian woman in Cork further remanded in custody

The 29-year-old man accused of murdering young Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca in Cork on New Year’s Day was remanded in custody for another three weeks as an active investigation continues.

The accused man appeared by video link from Cork prison at Cork District Court and a Portuguese interpreter was present to translate proceedings.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “We have no directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions yet.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had been refused bail in the High Court.

Sgt Kelleher said if there was no consent to a longer adjournment the prosecution would apply for a two-week adjournment, which would not require defence consent.

Mr Buttimer said: “He is prepared to consent to three weeks. I have told him there is an active investigation going on and this will take time.”

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until April 12 and again the accused will appear by video link and a Portuguese interpreter was requested.

Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca, aged 28, at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1 contrary to Common Law.

The late Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais province, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork in September and had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital.

Her remains were taken to her home city of Formiga in the state of Minas Gerais, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and her funeral took place there on January 16.