Man accused of murdering Bruna Fonseca remanded in custody until March 22

Case has been adjourned from Monday for an interpreter to be present
Miller Pacheco: Will appear again in three weeks. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 19:00
Liam Heylin

The 29-year-old man accused of murdering Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca in Cork on New Year’s Day has been remanded in custody until March 22.

Miller Pacheco appeared by video link from Cork Prison at Cork District Court and a Portuguese interpreter was present to translate proceedings.

The case had been adjourned from Monday for an interpreter to be present.

Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of the 28-year-old at Liberty Street, Cork, on January 1.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case for three weeks after Sergeant Gearóid Davis informed the court that directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused was represented in court by defence solicitor Frank Buttimer.

The late Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais province, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and was a qualified librarian.

She came to Cork in September and had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital.

Ms Fonseca's remains were taken to her home city of Formiga in the state of Minas Gerais, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and her funeral took place there on January 16. Mourners were led by her father, Tadeu José Fonseca, and mother, Marina dos Reis Palhares Fonseca.

