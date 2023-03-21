Sentencing delayed for man who harassed Cork gym staff member

Sentencing of a young man for harassing a woman working at a gym for a period of four months — where he even followed her home — was adjourned for a psychologist’s report.

The case was before Cork District Court for sentencing on Monday and a probation report and a victim impact statement had been prepared for that purpose. However, Judge Marian O’Leary noted that the probation service recommended the preparation of a psychologist’s report. Judge O’Leary acceded to an application by defence solicitor Eddie Burke to extend free legal aid for the preparation of such a report. Sentencing was then put back until July 24.

“I am presuming there is no further harassment,” Judge O’Leary commented. Mr Burke replied: “Not at all. This lady is living out of the jurisdiction now. And there was no further problem from when he was first given bail.”

Detective Garda Barry Lawton said the young woman received a lot of texts from 22-year-old Luka Tsokialauri and he made numerous visits to the gym where she worked and appeared to be just hanging around by her workstation.

He asked her out and she declined, saying she had a boyfriend, but when she told him by text that she would report him to the gardaí if he did not stop calling her, he texted her, “Ha ha, you’re a fucking bitch.”

That was on November 11, 2021. On December 2, 2021, she left her home to see the accused sitting on the kerb across the road from her car. “He walked towards her. She got a bad fright and he drove away,” Garda Lawton said.

Arrest

In January this year, the defendant was arrested at his home in The Orchards, Herons Wood, Carrigaline, County Cork.

Garda Lawton said: “During interview, he made full and frank admissions. He was in love with her. He followed her home to find out where she lives. He would only go to the gym if her car was there.”

He used to go from Carrigaline to the gym — which is in another part of Cork — on numerous occasions. He also used to walk past her house even though she lives in a cul de sac and he would have no other reason for being in the area.

Mr Burke said: “He has no previous convictions. I sat down with this young man (and parents) and he accepted he went absolutely too far with his infatuation. There has been no contact since and he won’t have any more dealings with her.”

Mr Burke said the accused is from Georgia and living in Ireland for the past five years. The solicitor suggested that cultural differences may have been an issue in the case.

“Unequivocally, he does want to apologise to this young lady,” he said.

Tsokilauri pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman between August 17 and December 2, 2021.