Police release man held over New IRA claim on John Caldwell shooting
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times last month (David Young/PA)
Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 16:11
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility by the New IRA for the shooting of senior PSNI detective John Caldwell has been released.

The man had been detained in Derry on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been released following questioning. The investigation continues.”

A typed message was posted on a wall in Derry last month purportedly from the New IRA, claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

The detective remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month.

