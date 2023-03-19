Man held over New IRA claim following shooting of Northern Ireland detective

The man was arrested in Derry on Saturday
Man held over New IRA claim following shooting of Northern Ireland detective

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital after he was shot in Co Tyrone last month (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 09:56
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility by the New IRA for the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell.

The man was arrested in Derry on Saturday.

It comes after a typed message was posted on a wall in the city purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

The detective remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 have arrested a man in connection with the claim of responsibility following the attack.

“The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“He was arrested this morning, Saturday March 18, following the search of a property in Derry.

“He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.”

Read More

Two arrested after shots fired at house in Galway

More in this section

Mother and son accused of taxi robbery of drunk man ‘thrown’ from car Mother and son accused of taxi robbery of drunk man ‘thrown’ from car
Man charged with murder of mother-of-two in house fire Man charged with murder of mother-of-two in house fire
'My life will never be the same': English tourist left with serious injuries after unprovoked attack 'My life will never be the same': English tourist left with serious injuries after unprovoked attack
shooting#Northern IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>The shots were fired at the front door and window of the house in the Knocknacarra area at about 7:30pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Two arrested after shots fired at house in Galway

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd