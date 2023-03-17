Man who threatened to slit garda's throat found with knife and stolen engagement ring

A man who threatened to slit the throat of a garda was searched and found to be carrying a knife and an engagement ring and it has emerged in court he had been planning to propose to his girlfriend.

Gerry Sheehan, 33, of Cork Simon Community, has been jailed for eight months by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the knife was found on the accused when he was searched. Also found was a €600 engagement ring which turned out to be stolen.

Gerry Sheehan pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour, being drunk and a danger, having a knife, handling stolen property, namely the ring, and begging.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the young man was planning to propose to his girlfriend and said he bought the ring for €100. Mr Burke said the accused was reckless as to whether it was stolen, given the low price he paid for it.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “On February 24, Garda Ross Broekhuizen was on patrol on South Main Street when he observed Gerry Sheehan lying on the footpath with his legs out and a paper cup in front of him obstructing the passage of pedestrians.

“Garda Broekhuizen approached. The defendant was highly intoxicated and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from him.

“He arrested him at 11.15pm. Mr Sheehan shouted: 'See you, you skinny c***, I’ll slit your throat.'

“There were numerous people walking in the area at the time when Gerry Sheehan shouted the threat.

“While being searched under Garda safety protocols for his own safety and the safety of the gardaí he was found with a knife which had a 10cm blade and a female engagement ring and he could not account for the items.”