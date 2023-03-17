Cork shoplifter jailed as judge warns of threat to retail jobs

Shopkeepers who are keeping people in employment need the protection of the courts from persistent shoplifters, a judge said as he imposed a 16-month jail term on one repeat offender.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed sentences, including periods of ten months and six months to run consecutively, in the case against Edward Daly of 8 Inchera Lawn, Mahon, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Thomas Coughlan, solicitor, said the 42-year-old had chronic drug problems and suffered a cardiac arrest arising from a drug-related episode which he was lucky to survive.

Mr Coughlan acknowledged the defendant’s prolific record for shoplifting but said it arose out of the need to pay off drug debts.

“He hopes to come out of prison without a debt hanging over him. All of his thefts arose out of funding and financing his addiction which is not an excuse but they are the facts,” Mr Coughlan said.

Judge Kelleher said: “This man has a terrible record. Shopkeepers are trying to employ people in Cork. There are almost €2,000 worth of items stolen by the defendant that will never be recovered. If the courts do not impose penalties the shopkeepers will have no chance.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused had 78 previous convictions including 35 for theft.

Details of the latest spate of offending was outlined at the sentencing.

On June 16, 2022, Edward Daly went to Hickey’s pharmacy, Ballincollig, Cork, and stole 18 bottles of aftershaves and fragrances, placing them in a bag after removing them from a shelf. Somer €660 worth of property was taken and never recovered.

On June 19, he went to JD Sports on St Patrick’s Street and stole €475 worth of clothing. He went back the following day and stole €350 worth of clothing.

Daly went to Lifestyle Sports in Wilton on December 3 and stole €410 worth of property. He went to Lloyd’s pharmacy on Grand Parade on January 26 this year and stole €150 worth of fragrances.

He turned up at Sports Direct on January 27 and stole €100 worth of clothing at the premises in Blackpool retail park.

And in a much earlier incident on December 13, 2020, he was threatening and abusive at Mahon Point where he urinated on the side of the building after he was told to leave the property. He said the reason he did that was because he had wanted to use the toilet at the centre when told to leave.