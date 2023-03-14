Corkman gets six years for attempt to rob Kerry post office with double-barrel shotgun

A 36-year-old Cork man who attempted to rob the main Killarney Post Office pointing a double-barrel shotgun at two female staff behind the counter and asking for the money to be handed over, has been sentenced to eight years in prison, with the final two years suspended.

Roy Mooney, a father of four, with an address at a homeless hostel in Cork at the time of the offences in February 2022, had "retreated" after one of the ladies, Anne Clifford, bravely managed to raise the alarm, the Circuit Criminal Court heard. Evidence at the sentence hearing in Tralee was given by Detective Garda Ian Kelly responding to prosecuting counsel Tom Rice.

Roy Mooney had pleaded guilty to four counts including the "opportunistic theft" of a car on February 17 at Ballycurreen Industrial Estate, Cork city, followed by burglary — of entering a home at Arlinstown, Ballinhassig, Cork, as a trespasser, and committing the theft of the Beretta shotgun.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery the next day of postal worker Anne Clifford at Killarney Post Office, New Street, and also to having in his possession a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

Summary of attempted robbery

On the morning of February 18, he travelled to Killarney in the stolen car. At 10.30am, Anne Clifford had taken up her position behind the counter when a man entered the post office and pointed a shotgun at her saying: "Give me the money! Give me the money," the court was told.

There were a number of others behind the counter, including staff member Ms O’Shea, and when she tried to press the alarm he turned his attention to her and pointed the shotgun at her telling her not to press the button. Ms Clifford managed to leave her desk and raise the alarm.

"Owing to her bravery, the robbery had to be aborted?" Mr Rice put it to Det. Garda Kelly. The garda agreed and said the man with the shotgun had "retreated out of the premises".

CCTV showed the accused "menacing" the two ladies with a firearm and having to leave the premises when Ms Clifford acted so courageously, the garda agreed with Mr Rice. A member of the public in the post office managed to go to the window and take account of the number of the getaway car, shouting out the number so staff could note it.

Gardaí located the stolen car in a nearby hotel with the firearm in the back seat. It was a functioning weapon. It was unloaded at the time but the ladies in the post office looking down the barrel would not have been able to tell whether it was loaded or not, Det. Kelly agreed with Mr Rice..

Detective Kelly said it had been "a frightening experience" for the ladies but one they wanted to put behind them. They did not wish to make a victim impact statement. CCTV footage from the town earlier that morning showed Mr Mooney driving around town and also driving his escape route, the court was also told.

Sentencing

Richard Liston, Counsel for Mr Mooney, said his client had returned "reluctantly" from Australia where he had lived for some years and had run a successful business. The family returned because his partner wanted the children to have an Irish education and upbringing, the barrister said.

"When he returned to this country, matters deteriorated," Mr Liston said of his life going downhill after returning to Cork from Australia. The marriage broke down. He had borrowed money to start a web business. He believed his family and himself were being threatened by a gang to pay back the money.

He suffered from serious mental health issues, the court was told. He made full admissions to gardaí and was apologetic and remorseful, Mr Liston said. The court heard Roy Mooney had 33 previous convictions but apart from one public order offence, all were road traffic related.

Judge Catherine Staines said the attempted robbery had been "a terrifying incident" and Anne Clifford had been "very brave" in raising the alarm, the judge said.

Sentencing, the judge noted his remorse and his homelessness at the time and guilty plea and that he had been a successful businessman in Australia. "Rehabilitation is a genuine possibility," Judge Staines said.

She sentenced Roy Mooney to eight years' imprisonment suspending the last two and backdating the sentence to February of last year, when he was taken into custody. The suspension applies to the date of his release and he will be under the supervision of the probation service. He is engaging with the counselling service in prison, the court was told.