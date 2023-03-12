Two arrested as over €100k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 19:16
Mairead Sheehy

Two people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a large sum of suspected cannabis in Dublin.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí discovered approximately €100,000 of suspected drugs and €350,000 in cash, following a search operation in Dublin 7 on Saturday.

Following a search of a vehicle on Goldsmith Street, Gardaí found approximately €5,000 worth of cannabis.

A follow up search was conducted at a property on Royal Canal View, Phibsboro. 

During the course of this search, approximately €100,000 worth of cannabis and €350,000 in cash was seized.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s were arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda station, where they were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda station.

Both have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice Monday morning, March 13.

