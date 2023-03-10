Detective arrested on suspicion of organised crime links

The officer who had been arrested is a member of the elite Special Detective Unit of An Garda Síochána
The Special Detective Unit is responsible for  investigating terrorist groups, paramilitary activity, and organised crime. Stock picture:  Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 19:40
Cianan Brennan

A member of An Garda Síochána’s elite detective unit was arrested earlier this week and suspended from duty on foot of investigations concerning serving officers and potential links to organised crime.

The detective has since been released without charge but remains suspended, while a file is prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

The arrest took place on Wednesday as part of “an ongoing criminal investigation” being conducted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), which is charged with investigating links between Garda officers and criminal elements.

The Special Detective Unit (SDU) is one of An Garda Siochana’s most specialised departments and is responsible for investigating terrorist groups, paramilitary activity, and organised crime.

