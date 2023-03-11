Man jailed for three and a half years for violent sexual assault on estranged wife

A three-and-a-half-year sentence was imposed on a 40-year-old who carried out a violent sexual assault on his wife at a time when their relationship had broken down but when they were still living in the same house.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath imposed a sentence of five years and suspended the final 18 months of it, saying: “This was very terrifying incident. The assault had a significant effect, physically and mentally.”

The judge referred to the humiliating nature of the assault and the use of violence, which made the accused man’s culpability high.

The judge noted at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork that while the accused denied the sexual assault, he accepted the verdict of the jury and utterly regretted what occurred.

Detective Garda Fiona O’Connell gave evidence at the sentencing hearing following a finding of a jury at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Nenagh last November that the accused was guilty of sexually assaulting his wife and not guilty of raping her.

Prosecution senior counsel Lilly Buckley led evidence from the detective: “This matter commenced as a trial. Ultimately, he was found not guilty of rape and guilty of sexual assault by a majority verdict. The court heard during the trial that the complainant and the accused were married (and had children).

“By October 9, 2019, they were still living together in Limerick but the relationship had broken down. This incident occurred on October 9, 2019. She gave evidence of the end of the relationship. She had been sleeping on a fold-out couch in the sitting room area.

“The sexual assault occurred after she had fallen asleep. At 6 or 7am, she woke up and the accused had come to her side lying on her chest and had pulled her arms around her back.”

The complainant started coughing as she had a chest infection and could hardly breathe. She cried and begged him to get off her. She said that was when he sexually assaulted her.

He then went upstairs and brought his clothes down and got dressed in front of her. He accused her of having boyfriends but she did not and she believed he was acting out of jealousy and suspicion.

Terrified throughout ordeal

She described herself as being terrified throughout the ordeal.

The victim said: “This whole experience is humiliating and disturbing, only because he decided he can do whatever he likes with my body.

“Just after the assault I developed PTSD and mental health difficulties. I couldn’t go to a room without checking — checking under beds and in wardrobes in the kids’ room. I tried to fall asleep with alcohol. I was speaking to myself. I thought I was going crazy. I had nightmares of him trying to harm me again or burning the house down. I didn’t feel safe.

“I feel a little safter now that he is in prison. It is the first time in three years that I am not checking behind doors… My heart feels lighter finally. I hope this is the last time I need to speak about this case,” the victim said in her statement.

Defence senior counsel Mark Nicholas said on behalf of the accused: “He accepts the verdict. He utterly regrets what happened. He was hoping the marriage would work out… I suppose there was a dawning. He did not treat her very well at 6 or 7 that morning. He accepts that."

“But he does have remorse and I have been asked to express that. He apologises unreservedly to her,” Mr Nicholas added.