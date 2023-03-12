'I was scared, vulnerable,' Kerry woman tells brother who raped her six times as a child

WARNING: Readers may find the following report upsetting

A young woman spoke of her terror as a nine-year-old girl at being raped by the older brother she loved and relied upon to protect her at their family home in Kerry.

The child who is now a young woman said she should have felt safe in her family home but felt anything but safe and was instead in constant fear.

“I was a little girl already growing up in a violent and unstable environment. I needed you. I needed your protection. I was nine years old. I was scared, vulnerable, timid and so confused. Our mom had just left.

“I needed love, protection and comfort. I needed my big brother. Instead, I was dealt fear, isolation, pain and a feeling of worthlessness and unlovability I would carry with me for the next 20 years and probably the rest of my life.

“I trusted you and I loved you but you took everything from me, not just my childhood and innocence with all the vile and disgusting things that were done to me but also for the control you held over me all these years.

“It is wedged in my brain like a never-ending nightmare – the kind where you scream and scream and no one can hear you.

“As the years went on I was controlled, molded and managed into silence for the sake of the family. I was told I was worthless and no one would ever love or want me if they knew what had happened, made to believe this was somehow my fault.

I no longer want to carry this with me. I chose me for once… I no longer want to be shackled by the chains of abuse and silence. I chose to be free.

“I hope by coming forward and speaking out that I can help other victims to know they are not alone, there is light at the end of the tunnel and you are not to blame, you shouldn’t hold guilt or shame. You deserve to be free and heard.”

A jury of five women and seven men found the 37-year-old man guilty of raping his own sister six times at the family home in Kerry over 20 years ago when she was aged between nine and 11.

The accused was put on trial on 26 counts on the indictment including various rape allegations and sexual assaults. The jury returned with unanimous guilty verdicts on six counts of rape and not guilty verdicts on the remaining charges.

Prosecution senior counsel Siobhán Lankford said: “In December 2000 when the offences started, she was nine. They ceased in July 2002 when she was 11." Detective Sergeant Adrian Brennan said the injured party was aged nine to 11 and the accused was aged 15 to 17 during the relevant period.

The detective said the accused co-operated with gardaí to the extent that he spoke to them at length but in effect he denied all allegations and insisted they were lies.

Sentencing

Anthony Sammon, senior counsel for the defendant, submitted that the accused “has to be sentenced for the offending at the age he was at that time, not as a 37-year-old man… He was a very young lad in a very damaged environment.”

Mr Justice McGrath said he would sentence the accused at 2pm on April 17 at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Limerick, in respect of this Kerry case.

The injured party indicated her intention to waive her right to anonymity which would generally allow for the identification of an injured party and defendant. However, Mr Justice McGrath said in respect of some concerns about that issue that he would address the matter of identifying the parties at the sentencing hearing next month.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.