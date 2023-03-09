Man, 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Cavan

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held at Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon

Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 20:35
Sally Gorman

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a man's body in Co Cavan this morning.

The man, 50s, was found unresponsive with serious injuries in Blacklion at around 9:15am this morning.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after. His body remains at the scene which is currently being preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be carried out.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held at Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

