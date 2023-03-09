Gardaí found €1k of cannabis on man with 'bulge in his tracksuit bottoms' in Fitzgerald's Park

Gardaí on duty at Fitzgerald’s Park kept two men involved in an apparent drug transaction under observation and when one of the men who had “a bulge in his tracksuit bottoms” was searched over €1,000 worth of cannabis was found.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said at Cork Circuit Appeals Court that it was mainly families who were present in Fitzgerald’s Park in Cork on that day but there were also two men involved in suspicious activities.

Garda Iain King and Garda Nigel Desmond were on mountain bike patrol in the park that day – February 27, 2021. 23-year-old Kevin Buckley of 5C Shanakiel Place, Blarney Road, Cork, and another known drug user were involved in what looked like a drug transaction.

Sgt Kelleher said:

Garda King located a weighing scales in Mr Buckley’s jacket pocket and then noticed a bulge in his tracksuit bottoms.

In the subsequent search, €1,070 worth of cannabis was located. Kevin Buckley appealed the severity of an eight-month prison sentence imposed on him at Cork District Court in respect of a number of cases including having cannabis for sale or supply that day in the park.

He also admitted obstructing a drugs search the previous year when Garda Paraic O’Connor stopped him on May 14, 2020, for a drugs search.

“Once informed he was about to be searched, he ran from gardaí and attempted to throw a plastic bag into a bin. The bag fell on the ground. He was informed he was being arrested for the search.

"He became highly aggressive and the Regional Support Unit and other members of An Garda Síochána became involved in the arrest. Handcuffs were used but no further force was necessary,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Alan O’Dwyer, the appellant’s barrister, said: “It was quite a difficult period in his life. He had fallen in with the wrong crowd.

He started abusing drugs at the very tender age of 12.

“It would appear now at this point in time that he is doing very well. He appears to be very focused. Once he removed himself from a number of people who were bringing him down the wrong path, and since the birth of his son, he has more impetus to continue.

“While it has taken him some time to reach some level of maturity, thankfully he is on this road now. He has made great progress in the past 12 to 18 months.”

Judge Helen Boyle said she would give the appellant a chance to show that he can stay out of trouble and she adjourned the appeal until July 27.