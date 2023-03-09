Corkman filmed himself in garda patrol car threatening to burn down ex-partner's house

The man's solicitor explained: "He was in the back of the patrol car under arrest, tired and emotional, to use the euphemism."
Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month sentence, suspended for two years on condition that he would keep the peace for the next two years. File picture

Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 02:32
Liam Heylin

Frightening videos containing threats to burn down a house were made by a man when he was being taken to a garda station in the back of a patrol car from his ex-partner’s home.

The videos went online live causing fear for the woman who was the subject of the threats. This matter came to light at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court to deal with cases under the Domestic Violence Act.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked: “What kind of videos were made?” Sergeant John Kelleher replied: “In one of the videos he threatened to burn the house down, burning (the woman) and her family out.” His own solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, also explained: “He was in the back of the patrol car under arrest, tired and emotional, to use the euphemism.

“They were videos on Facebook. He was in the back of the patrol car. Obviously, the phone had not been taken off him at that stage.

“It was 3am when he went to the house. 

Completely wrongly and irrationally with a load of drink taken, he called to the house in the early hours demanding to see the children — obviously a disastrous move.

“Now he has gone through the family court to get access to his children in the proper manner. And there does not seem to be difficulties since this appalling event.” 

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching a protection order by putting his ex-partner in fear on May 21, 2022.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month sentence, suspended for two years on condition that he would keep the peace for the next two years.

