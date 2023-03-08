Drunk Corkman called garda a 'fat pig' and asked him: 'Do you have to do a fitness test?

Accused found asleep in front garden of house and became aggressive with gardaí when they removed him from the property, court heard
Accused had obvious signs of alcohol consumption and was aggressive and abusive, saying to gardaí, saying: ‘Ye are mongs’, court told

A 30-year-old Cork man verbally abused a garda telling him he was a fat pig, and asked him at the height of a disturbance: “Do you have to do a fitness test?” 

The accused man also threatened to fight the member of An Garda Síochána.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a two-month jail term on Patrick O’Driscoll, of 219 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court: “On April 9, 2022, gardaí in Fermoy station received a report of a man asleep in the front garden of a property at The Avenue, Priory Court, Watergrasshill, Co Cork.

“Upon arrival, the gardaí removed Patrick O’Driscoll from the property. On the public footpath he became aggressive to gardaí and began tensing his arms, goading gardaí into a physical altercation, telling them, ‘Let’s go, come on, let’s go’.

“He was unsteady on his feet and had obvious signs of alcohol consumption. He was cautioned but continued to be aggressive and abusive, saying to gardaí: ‘Ye are mongs’.

“He also said, ‘You fat pig. Do you have to do a fitness test? A fat pig would be fitter than you’.

“This interaction took place in a housing estate within earshot of members of the public.” 

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said: “Up to then he had a normal life and a good job. When covid hit he lost everything and ended up on the streets and drinking.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “The guards were there to help him and he abused them. He called them names that nobody would like to be called.”

#CourtsPlace: Cork
