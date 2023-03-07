One of two Cork sisters raped as children by father tells him 'learn remorse for the pain you caused'

WARNING: Readers may find the following article upsetting

Two Cork sisters have spoken out about the damage done to them by their own father who raped them as children - as the Director of Public Prosecutions described the case as being at highest level of seriousness.

One of the victims told her father: “You deserve to serve time for your wrongful doing. I hope that in time you can learn to become a better person and learn remorse for the pain you caused. I will never forgive or forget what happened but you may learn to forgive yourself. Take the help that’s given and learn every day not to re-offend.”

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly said the DPP submitted that the case was at the highest level carrying a pre-mitigation sentence of between 15 years and life imprisonment.

Detective Garda Yvonne Cashman of the Garda Protective Services Unit told the sentencing judge, Mr Justice Michael McGrath, at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork, that the 42-year-old defendant admitted raping one daughter, in September 2020, when she was 16.

When this victim made a complaint, her sister subsequently came forward and complained of four years of sexual abuse by her father when she was aged 11 to 14. He pleaded guilty to raping this child 16 times, three more counts of oral rape and 16 sexual assaults.

The injured party who was sexually abused for four years said in her victim impact statement: “In my nightmares I can still hear my bedroom door creak open. I hide myself under the covers, forcing myself to keep my eyes shut. I feel the covers move, the feeling of fear sinking in.

"His cold hand touches me. I can still feel the sharp pains shoot through my body. I scream in pain. My body goes numb. I try to fight but he is stronger. I am powerless.

“I remember scrubbing my body constantly trying to get his touch off me. I felt disgusting, worthless, damaged. The abuse went on and on, it never got easier, the pain never got easier. I lived in fear of him. I was a child. My innocence was destroyed. My virginity was taken by my own dad at the age of 11.

He was the man who was supposed to protect me but he was the man who broke me, tore me to pieces each and every day.

She began self-harming. “I thought I deserved it. He made me feel worthless. I felt like I deserved all the pain he was causing me,” she said.

She got the courage to run away from home before her 15th birthday as she could not take any more abuse.

“I look in the mirror and see a damaged girl. I hate knowing that he had the power to do this much damage to me. Nothing will ever change the pain he caused me. The bruises heal but trauma like this does not. I will never forget what he did to me but I will learn to live with it.”

Her sister who was raped once by her father said: “I viewed (name) to be someone I could trust, someone I looked up to and adored. I really thought he of all people would keep me safe. How anyone could inflict that form of pain on someone, let alone an innocent child is beyond me.

“I knew that night when I ran for help I wouldn’t see my family or childhood home for a long time. That shattered my heart, making everything that happened hurt a little more. I hated every moment of torture I endured that night. Minutes felt like a lifetime. I wished I was dead in the moment.

“I always said I would kick and scream if anything ever has to happen but instead my body froze.” She is haunted by insulting sexual comments that he made to her during the rape. She also self-harmed.

“I felt worthless, dead, dirty, used and ashamed. I was 'damaged goods’.

But slowly, I picked myself up and got my life back on track… I’m glad this has come to an end and we can all live our lives again. I’m also glad I have prevented anyone else from being hurt.

Defence senior counsel, Ray Boland, said the defence wanted time for the preparation of a psychiatric report and so far no defence submissions have been made.

Mr Justice McGrath said he was anxious to proceed with sentencing. It was adjourned for mention on March 10, and it is anticipated that it will be further adjourned on Friday to allow time for a psychiatric report.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.