Man charged with murder of elderly Mayo neighbour

The accused was remanded in custody until Friday
Gardaí at the scene after the body of John Brogan was found at at Pheasant Hill in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on Sunday.

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 13:33
Tom Shiel, Castlebar

A man appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon charged with the murder of an elderly Co. Mayo neighbour at his home on Sunday evening.

Kevin McHale from Annagh, Castlebar, appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon at a sitting of Castlebar District Court. He is charged with the murder of John Brogan (83) of Pheasant Hill, Cloonkeen, Castlebar, on Sunday, March 5. 

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given to the court by Detective Sergeant Michael Doherty. Det. Sgt Doherty gave evidence of arresting the accused at 11.12am in Castlebar Garda Station and charging him at 11.43pm. The accused made no reply to the charge after being cautioned.

Gary Mulchrone, solicitor, told the judge there was no application for bail in light of the seriousness of the charge.

Mr Mulchrone applied for legal aid stating the accused was dependent on social welfare.

Remanding the accused in custody until Friday, Judge Lydon said he should receive whatever medical and psychiatric intervention deemed necessary.

