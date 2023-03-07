Man charged with murder of elderly Mayo neighbour

A man appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon charged with the murder of an elderly Co. Mayo neighbour at his home on Sunday evening.

Kevin McHale from Annagh, Castlebar, appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon at a sitting of Castlebar District Court. He is charged with the murder of John Brogan (83) of Pheasant Hill, Cloonkeen, Castlebar, on Sunday, March 5.